Semi rollover causes traffic delays

Traffic is being diverted after a semi rollover accident Wednesday afternoon in north Davenport.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on I-80 westbound, near the Brady Street exit.

The driver reportedly came off the ramp from U.S. Highway 61 south to I-80 westbound when they lost control of the semi, flipping it over.

Local 4 News gave a live look at the slow-moving traffic on I-80 just after 4 p.m.

Scott County deputies, Iowa State Patrol troopers and Davenport Police could still be seen investigating and directing traffic away from the area.

Photojournalist Mike Colón reports I-80 is completely shut down from mile marker 295 on Brady Street as crews work to remove the overturned semi.

There is no word on the extent of injuries.