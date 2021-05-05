Semi rollover causes traffic delays

Traffic is being diverted after a semi rollover accident Wednesday afternoon in north Davenport.
It happened around 2:15 p.m. on I-80 westbound, near the Brady Street exit.
The driver reportedly came off the ramp from U.S. Highway 61 south to I-80 westbound when they lost control of the semi, flipping it over.
Local 4 News gave a live look at the slow-moving traffic on I-80 just after 4 p.m.
Scott County deputies, Iowa State Patrol troopers and Davenport Police could still be seen investigating and directing traffic away from the area.
Photojournalist Mike Colón reports I-80 is completely shut down from mile marker 295 on Brady Street as crews work to remove the overturned semi.
There is no word on the extent of injuries.
