Illinois State Police District 7 units are on the scene handling an overturned semi-trailer, on the ramp from I-80 eastbound in East Moline to I-88 eastbound.

At least 20 QC first responders came to the aid of an overturned semi-trailer near East Moline on Friday morning, May 13, 2022 (photo by Brian Weckerly).

The crash resulted in a hazardous material spill – flammable liquid UN1197, according to State Police. The ramp will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

There is a decontamination unit on site and at least 20 first responders.