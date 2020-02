UPDATE: It has been confirmed that all lanes on Interstate 280 are back open.

EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are currently responding to a semi rollover on Interstate 280 northbound, near exit 6.

Traffic is down to one lane.

We’re currently working to get more information.

#BREAKING: A close-up #video of the #semi involved. On the far lefthand side, where the #firstresponder is, there’s a tire next to a police vehicle. The tire appears to have fallen off the smaller truck in the background. pic.twitter.com/5GQpSaLMjg — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) February 20, 2020

#BREAKING: Crews are currently responding to a #semi #rollover on I-280 northbound, near exit 6. Traffic is down to one lane. We’re currently working to get more information. pic.twitter.com/fecNbmuxDl — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) February 20, 2020

