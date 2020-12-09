Semi rolls over in downtown Davenport

A semi rolled over at the intersection East 4th Street and Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport on December 9, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: East 4th Street is now completely blocked as they work to get the truck upright.

EARLIER UPDATE: A rollover accident left a semi-trailer truck on its side at the intersection of East 4th Street and Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport on Wednesday just before 2 p.m.

According to Local 4 Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb, who was at the scene, it appears the dump trailer may have been raised and then hit the train bridge causing the truck to overturn. He also reports that the driver seemed to be uninjured.

Two lanes of East 4th Street are closed while crews clear up the accident.