Semi rolls over on John Deere Road

Local 4 News is at the scene of a semi rollover on John Deere Road in Moline.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes near the I-74 interchange just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Two lanes are currently closed as emergency crews clean up the incident.

There no information at this time if there were any injuries from the accident.

A truck has flipped on its side on John Deere road in Moline. Two lanes closed. Police currently directing traffic. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/TkbZC1OEl4 — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) January 25, 2021