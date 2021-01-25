Semi rolls over on John Deere Road

Local 4 News is at the scene of a semi rollover on John Deere Road in Moline.
The accident happened in the westbound lanes near the I-74 interchange just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
Two lanes are currently closed as emergency crews clean up the incident.
There no information at this time if there were any injuries from the accident.
