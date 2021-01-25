Semi rolls over on John Deere Road

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Local 4 News is at the scene of a semi rollover on John Deere Road in Moline.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes near the I-74 interchange just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Two lanes are currently closed as emergency crews clean up the incident.

There no information at this time if there were any injuries from the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story