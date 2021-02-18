Semi stuck on snowbank slows traffic in Rock Island

The right lane of 5th Avenue in Rock Island was closed due to a semi stuck on a snowbank at 27th Street on February 18, 2021. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

The right lane of 5th Avenue in Rock Island is closed due to a semi stuck on a snowbank at 27th Street.

