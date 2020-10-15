Semi tanker truck rolls over on I-280 ramp

A semi tanker truck rolled over on the westbound I-280 ramp off of River Drive in Davenport on October 15, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

A semi tanker truck rolled over on the westbound I-280 ramp off of River Drive in Davenport on Thursday around 10 a.m.

According to Local 4 News Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb, the driver does not appear to be injured from the incident.

While the ramp remains open at this time, there may be some traffic delays in the area when crews arrive to upright the semi.

