Semi truck catches fire behind business

A fire this morning in East Moline.

That’s where a semi truck caught fire behind a business on 7th Avenue.

The call came in just after 3 a.m.

Local 4 News spoke to officers on scene who say the cause of that fire is still unknown.

An investigation is underway.

No injuries have been reported.

Joey Reyna contributed the following video from the scene:

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.