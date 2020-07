A semi truck struck overhead lines on Middle Road in Davenport on June 7, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

A semi truck struck overhead lines on Middle Road near the intersection with Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport on Tuesday.

The truck was traveling on Jersey Ridge Road and turned onto Middle Road where it made contact with the overhead lines, pulling them and the utility pole.

The driver of the semi remained in the truck until crews safely removed the lines from the truck

The intersection of Middle and Jersey Ridge Road will be closed while repairs are made to the lines and utility pole.