Teaching kids about money early is an important step towards helping them build a solid financial future. Kids ages eight and up can learn more about managing their finances at a Financial Youth Night on Thursday, December 15 at 5 p.m.

Farran Hayslett, an expert with 16 years in banking and investments will teach young people how to manage, save and invest their money. They’ll learn key concepts about budgeting, insurance and investing, such as the difference between assets versus liabilities and how to read investing charts.

The program is sponsored by Treasure Box US and takes place at 4422 W. Locust Street, Suite A1 in Davenport. For more information, click here, email tresureboxus1@gmail.com or call (563) 940-8222.