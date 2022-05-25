The nation is in mourning following the shooting deaths of 19 children and two teachers in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

State Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) addressed the school shooting.

I implore – beg – my Republican colleagues to join Democrats in finally making changes to our gun laws to help prevent Americans from re-living this gun tragedy far too often. We cannot continue to sit on our hands and allow innocent lives to be lost. Congress must act. Senator Dick Durbin

I will continue to push for Congress to pass my EAGLES Act that would give schools & law enforcement the resources needed to help make sure dangerous individuals can't do what happened 2day in Texas — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 24, 2022

Officials did not reveal a motive, but the assailant has been identified as Salvador Ramos, a resident of Unvalde. According to a law enforcement briefing, the man who killed the 19 children and two teachers bought his guns legally days before the attack. He bought one AR-style rifle from a federally-licensed gun dealer in the area days earlier and bought 375 rounds of ammunition and a second rifle in the days following. Officers recovered one of the rifles from Ramos’ truck, and the other was found in the school, according to the briefing. Ramos reportedly dropped a backpack with several magazines full of ammunition near the entrance and was wearing a body-armor style vest without hardened plates inside. In addition to those killed, three people injured in the shooting remain in serious condition, State Senator Roland Gutierrez told The Associated Press. The gunman is dead, and an investigation is ongoing.