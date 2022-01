Democrats in the Senate determined to adopt new voting rights laws will try to suspend the filibuster to do it. But, there are two holdouts in the party: Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema.

The legislation and change to the filibuster rule will be up for debate on the Senate floor in the coming days.

Local 4’s Jim Niedelman spoke with Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) on Wednesday about that option for the voting rights debate.