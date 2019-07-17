Sen. Gillibrand makes pitch to Bettendorf senior voters

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made her pitch to seniors in Bettendorf today.

The AARP and Des Moines Register hosted that forum.

The senator from New York promoted medicare for all and increasing social security benefits.

One man in the audience told Gillibrand he was worried about gun violence hurting his grandchildren.

The question came a few hours after Davenport police responded to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy.

“I will ban assault rifles and large magazines, I will have a universal background check so that only people who should have access have access, and I will make sure we have a federal anti-gun trafficking law to stop the gun trafficking into communities, directly into the hands of gang members and criminals,” Gillibrand said.