Sen. Joni Ernst is responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Ernst expressed her personal connection to the country late Wednesday evening with this statement:

“I first traveled to Ukraine in 1989 as a college student, celebrated when they voted for independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, and served alongside Ukrainians in the Global War on Terror,” she tweeted. “Ukraine wants freedom; the free world must stand with them. My prayers are with the Ukrainian people.”

Learn more about how the Russia-Ukraine crisis will impact the Quad Cities and beyond here.