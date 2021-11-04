Sen. Neil Anderson to host town hall meeting Nov. 10 in Rock Falls

Illinois State Sen. Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) will host an in-person Regional Listening Tour event on Wednesday, Nov. 10, in Rock Falls.

Joining Sen. Anderson at the town hall style event will be State Senator Jil Tracy of Quincy, State Senator Steve McClure of Springfield and State Senator Win Stoller of Germantown Hills.

“Illinoisans are dealing with numerous issues and challenges right now,” Anderson said in a Thursday release. “This event is a great way to have a dialogue with the people of the region to better understand the concerns they have and the problems they are facing, so that we can better represent them in Springfield.”

This in-person town hall governmental event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Rock Falls Community Building, 601 W. 10th St., Rock Falls. Attendees are asked to please RSVP at https://www.ilsenategop.org/andersonrlt.

