Senate hopeful Greenfield stresses testing, tracing and PPE to assure safety in pandemic

Life in this pandemic has supercharged the political divide.​

It seems that public health is being pitted against economic health.​

That’s the core of the debate in the federal government and in state governments across the country.​

It’s a problem that’s not going away as fast as we’d like.​

This is the second part of my conversation with Theresa Greenfield on 4 The Record.​

If she wins the primary and in November this pandemic could very well still need to be addressed on Capitol Hill.

​

Greenfield discussed what she thinks still needs to be done by Congress, if she supports the concept of universal basic income during this kind of crisis, if there should be more federal guidance or if this is something to leave up to the states and ​what role Congress can or should play in this.​

​

