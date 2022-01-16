Senator collects Valentines for seniors

To help uplift the spirits of seniors throughout the community, Illinois State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, is collecting Valentine’s Day cards for his annual Valentines for Seniors Program.

“Seniors are a valuable part to our community, and it is important that we show our appreciation towards them this Valentine’s Day,” said Anderson in a news release. “Last year, we launched this program and found great success and participation from constituents in the 36th District. It is important we continue this program as seniors are still being faced with hardships due to COVID restrictions.”

Anderson encourages churches, schools, and community members of the 36th Senate District to write Valentine’s Day cards that can be dropped off or mailed to his district office. Once all the cards have been collected, they will be delivered to the various long-term care facilities in the district.

There is no particular format to follow with these cards, and Anderson encourages participants to be creative. These cards can include hand-made creations, encouraging and uplifting notes, drawings, etc.

The collection of Valentine’s Day cards will run now through Feb. 7. Those who want to participate will have the option to either mail their card or drop it off.

​ Mail-in or drop-off location:

Sen. Anderson’s District Office

1523 47th Avenue, Suite 2

Moline, IL 61265

For more information or questions, call 309-736-7084.