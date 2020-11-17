Senator Grassley tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley announced he was informed he had been exposed to the coronavirus and that he was isolating at home.
Senator Grassley has since tested positive for COVID-19 and released the following statement:
“This morning, I learned that I had been exposed to the coronavirus. I received a COVID-19 test and immediately began to quarantine. While I still feel fine, the test came back positive for the coronavirus. I am continuing to follow my doctors’ orders and CDC guidelines. I’ll be keeping up on my work for the people of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes and prayers, and look forward to resuming my normal schedule when I can. In the meantime, my offices across Iowa and in Washington remain open and ready to serve Iowans.”