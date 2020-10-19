An Iowa senator was in the Quad Cities to support the men and women who’ve served our country.



Senator Joni Ernst visited the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center handing out food to veterans in need.



Senator Ernst also had conversations with veterans about how they can be better served.



This month the center handed out between 28,000 to 30,000 pounds of food for veterans.



“To see just members of the community that may not be directly connected to a veteran or someone in the armed services seeing them do this only warms my heart and it just reinforces that Americans are so proud of those that serve our country,” said Senator Ernst.



The Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center says they’ll be helping out more veterans in the upcoming months.