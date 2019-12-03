Senator Michael Bennet visits Bettendorf on the campaign trail

Colorado senator Michael Bennet brought his presidential campaign to Bettendorf Monday.

About 40 people showed up at Ross’s Diner to hear his take on the issues and answer their questions.

He spoke about education, lobbyists in Washington D.C. and why he’s still running when others are dropping out of the race.

Muscatine County Democratic Party member Henry Marquard stressed the importance of getting to know all the candidates.

“The choice has got to be up to Iowa caucus goers,” Marquard said. “It’s about people in Iowa, it’s been that way for 50 yars. Jimmy Carter and people like that have become president because of this. It’s important that people come out and meet the candidates. “

Senator Bennet sampled a volcano magic mountain from the restaurant before he left.

The Iowa caucuses are 63 days away.