With your support, we can send Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray Over the Edge of Hotel Blackhawk. And we’ll raise a lot of money for Big Brothers Big Sisters right here in the Quad Cities while we’re at it!

Click here to go to donation page.

“Last August I rappelled down the side of Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport,” McCray said. “The second my feet hit the ground I immediately thought ‘NEVER AGAIN!'”

“Then, I heard how much the $3,600+ I raised did for Big Brothers Big Sisters right here in the Quad Cities. And if my scaling down the side of a building helped kids connect with mentors and gave them someone to look up to, I should absolutely toss my fears aside and DO IT AGAIN!”

So Andy has volunteered to help out again and he’ll be rappelling from the roof of the hotel all the way down to the ground. That’s 11 stories. It all happens next month, but first we need some donations.

We’re trying to raise $5,000 in the next week or so. If you’d like to go Over the Edge yourself, make a donation of at least $25 and you’ll be entered into a random drawing. One lucky donor gets to go Over the Edge on August 24, and you don’t have to raise any of your own money — Andy will cover the tab.

Andy McCray and Local 4 WHBF-TV are proud supporters of many local charities, and the money raised will help a lot of wonderful children have a Big Brother or Big Sister to look up to.