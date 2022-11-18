The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) wants you to write letters of appreciation and support to veterans living in state veterans’ homes.

The Operation Rising Spirit campaign is designed for service organizations, schools, communities and individuals to send holiday cheer to those who have served our country. The campaign has encouraged veterans and facilitated their connection with the community.

“Hundreds of letters were sent to veterans in our five residential homes last holiday season, bringing so much joy to the homes,” Director Terry Prince said. “Operation Rising Spirit is a wonderful volunteer opportunity for organizations, schools, families and individuals to spread cheer to our veterans.”

Notes may be sent directly to the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs at the following address:

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Central Office

833 South Spring Street

P.O. Box 19432

Springfield, IL 62794-9432

Additionally, notes may be submitted here.