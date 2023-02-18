Moline and Coal Valley residents can send a little luck of the Irish to their friends and neighbors this St. Patrick’s Day!

Register to have “leprechauns” from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department deliver a fun sign and candy “charms” to a family member, friend, coworker or neighbor! Deliveries are open to Moline and Coal Valley residents only on the following dates:

☘️ Moline: Tuesday, March 14

☘️ Coal Valley: Wednesday, March 15

☘️ Moline: Thursday, March 16

Registration deadline is Monday, February 27 at 3:30 p.m. To register by phone, call (309) 524-2424. Live outside the delivery area and want to pick it up and deliver yourself? Choose the pick up option when registering.

