Send valentines to local seniors, and a senator could repay you in pizza

An Illinois state senator is on a mission to lift the spirits of long-term care facility residents just in time for Valentine’s Day, and he’s asking the community for support.

Sen. Neil Anderson — who serves the 36th District of Carroll, Henry, Rock Island and Whiteside Counties — recently launched his “Valentines for Seniors Program.”

From now until Wednesday, Feb. 10, Sen. Anderson is collecting Valentine’s Day cards for senior citizens.

Churches, schools and community members of the 36th Senate District are encouraged to write cards that can be dropped off or mailed to his district office, located at 1523 47th Ave., Moline.

Those who choose the in-person delivery option are reminded to maintain social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when entering the office.

Once all of the cards have been collected, they will be delivered to various long-term care facilities that make up the district.

Sen. Anderson says his newly-introduced program is a way for seniors to know others are thinking of them during the pandemic and on Valentine’s Day.

“This past year has been hardest for our seniors,” said Sen. Anderson. “Those living in homes have had very little contact with loved ones due to COVID, leaving them feeling isolated and alone. It is my hope that residents can join me in bringing a little cheer to our seniors this Valentine’s Day. I want them to know that we are thinking of them.”

As part of the program, Sen. Anderson is hosting a “Card of Kindness Contest” that is open to all grades and features a special prize.

The four classes that make and submit the most Valentine’s Day cards will be awarded a certificate directly from Sen. Anderson for a pizza from a local establishment.

For more information or questions, contact the district office at 309-736-7084.