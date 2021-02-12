Send-off ceremony held for 75 Iowa National Guard soldiers ahead of deployment

A send-off ceremony for members of the Iowa National Guard was held today.

The 75 soldiers will deploy this week and support operations in 27 countries.

The unit is currently in its mission year as part of the U.S. Army’s current force generation cycle.

The soldiers say the support means a lot to everyone.

“It’s definitely something that me and first sergeant are very proud of — everybody that’s in this formation, and their families — and thankful for what they are willing to go and do to make it so that we can be here and do our jobs as well,” said 171st Aviation Company Commander Trenton Burgess.

The unit will be overseas for more than a year before coming home.