Senior citizens receive Valentine’s Day surprise

Spreading the love on a day dedicated to it.

“It’s my favorite time,” said Melva Eastwood, Hope Creek Care Center resident.

Hope Creek Care Center gave more than 100 of their residents cookie grams for Valentine’s Day.

“I like the flowers and the card and the cookie,” said Harold Ott, Hope Creek Care Center resident. “I love cookies.”

“Ohhh, I loved that too,” said Shirley Scott, Hope Creek Care Center resident. “This has been a wonderful day for me.”

Each resident was feeling the love.

“Happy, joyful,” Eastwood said.

“Oh, I cried,” Scott said.

“Kinda hard to keep from crying, it really got to me you know I didn’t think that anybody cared that much, you know?” Ott said.

On the other side of the river, Davenport Lutheran Home gave every resident a rose. It’s part of the Cupid Crew, which works to make every person feel special.

“It’s not every day that somebody may visit some of our residents here,” said Emily Miller, rehab director at Davenport Lutheran Home. “We feel like they’re family, we’re here to love them every single day our their lives while they’re here. This is just something a little extra special and to let them know they’re extra loved on today.”

For Judy and Jim Vowell, who have been married for 25 years, this holiday is always special to them.

“I wrote him a nice note and told him how much I love him and he brought me flowers and candy, spoils me,” Judy said.

“Well, she’s special, so it’s always great to be with her,” Jim said.

Couples with long relationships also shared their secrets to lasting love with Local 4 News: