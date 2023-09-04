The Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation, along with Bettendorf Parks and Recreation, invites area seniors to participate in their annual Fall Senior Golf Cart Tour on Monday, Sept 11, a news release says.

There is no rain date.

The tour will include Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Recreation Trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Devils Glen Park and back. Transportation on the trail will be via golf carts provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course. These carts may be operated by the participants or operators will be provided for those choosing to not drive themselves.

Drivers must be at least 18 years old. Stops will be made at several sites along the way. The tours will be about two hours round-trip and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Parking for the tour will be in the Palmer Hills Golf Course parking lot, 2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf.

There is no fee. Drinks will be provided.

Registration is required and tours are limited to 70 people each. Registration begins Sept. 1 and the deadline is Sept. 8. To register online, visit here.

For more information or to register by phone, call 563-344-4113.

About the Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation

This nonprofit organization is dedicated to supporting and promoting all of Bettendorf Parks and Recreation. More information about the Friends can be found here.

