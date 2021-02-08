Seniors in Rock Island County will soon be able to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments by phone

Help is on the way for seniors in Rock Island County without internet access to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In partnership with Alternatives for the Older Adult, the Rock Island County Health Department is opening a call center on Monday, Feb. 15.

Calls will be taken between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

People will be able to contact the resource center to book appointments and get any questions answered.

Those unable to register right away will be put on a waiting list.

A toll-free number is currently being set up and will be released prior to the call center’s opening.

The resource center will stay open for people younger than 65 once a majority of seniors are vaccinated.