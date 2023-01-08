Moline Parks & Recreation offers a new program for adults ages 55 and up who are invited to the Moline Garden Center, 3450 5th Ave., for an afternoon of bingo and lunch.
Game winners will receive prizes of household necessity items such as tissues, paper towels, soap, and more. You can sign up for one program or all three. Registration is required. Programs will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $7 per person per program.
Program #1 – Wednesday, Jan. 18
Meal: Spaghetti
Registration deadline: Jan. 11, 3:30 p.m.
Program #2 – Wednesday, Feb. 15
Meal: Chicken salad sandwich
Registration deadline: Feb. 8, 3:30 p.m.
Program #3 – Wednesday, March 15
Meal: Loose meat sandwich
Registration deadline: March 8, 3:30 p.m.
Call 309-524-2424 or visit the Parks & Recreation website for additional details and to sign up.
