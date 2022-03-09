Harli Quinn – formerly known as Cory Gregory – still faces 45 years in prison for the slaying of 16-year-old Adrianne Reynolds in 2005.

Quinn appeared before Judge Peter Church on Wednesday in Rock Island County Court.

Quinn, who originally was sentenced to 45 years, was convicted of killing Adrianne Reynolds in 2005. Then-Gregory and Kolb strangled Reynolds in the parking lot of a Moline Taco Bell, then later tried to cover up the murder by burning and cutting up her body, according to police and court records.

Quinn wanted a new hearing to determine whether her constitutional rights were violated in the original sentencing.

The 2005 slaying

In 2005, Adrianne Reynolds attended Black Hawk College Outreach Center to earn her GED. That’s where she met Sarah Kolb and then-Cory Gregory.

Kolb and Gregory took Adrianne’s body to a farm. After they unsuccessfully tried to burn her body, they asked 16-year-old Nathan Gaudet to help cut it up.

Gaudet used a handsaw to sever Adrianne’s head and arms, and put them in a garbage bag, which they threw in Black Hawk State Historic Site.

When Adrianne didn’t show up for work at Checkers, she was reported missing. Eventually, Gregory led law enforcement to her body on Jan. 26, 2005.

Gaudet, who was sentenced to five years for his involvement, was killed in an Indiana vehicle crash in 2012.

Sarah Kolb (photo from Illinois Department of Corrections inmate listing.)

Kolb is serving a 53-year sentence in Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln, Ill., according to Illinois Department of Corrections documents. She has filed a petition for clemency with the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

