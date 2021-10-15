Sentenced to prison: Driver with toddler in SUV led trooper on chase

A 26-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to a little less than six years in prison after he led a state trooper on a high-speed chase with a toddler in the back of his SUV.

Cedric Cornelius Shivers was sentenced Wednesday on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 2020, Shivers drove on Interstate 80 in Davenport in a Chevrolet Equinox without state-issued license plates and an expired Illinois temporary registration tag, court records say.

An Iowa State Trooper conducted a traffic stop. After the trooper asked for Shivers’ driver’s license, Shivers fled from the traffic stop and traveled at speeds of more than 110 mph, ignoring traffic signals.

He nearly collided with another vehicle, and, eventually, rolled the SUV down an embankment into a ditch. Shivers, who was not wearing a seatbelt, broke his arm in the crash, an arrest affidavit says.

Shivers’ vehicle had two passengers inside, including a toddler.

After he crashed the vehicle, Shivers ran away. Law enforcement found him hiding in a field, where they placed him under arrest.

When they searched his vehicle, troopers found a loaded handgun – a 9mm Hi-Point – between the driver’s seat and door. As a convicted felon, Shivers was prohibited from possessing firearm, the release says.

Shivers pleaded guilty to the offense on May 28, the release says.

Acting U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Iowa State Patrol investigated the case.

U. S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Shivers.