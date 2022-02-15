The Kohl’s department stores in Moline and Davenport are among 400 stores that will be adding Sephora at Kohl’s shops this year.

The 400 stores will span 36 states, eight of which are brand new homes to Sephora at Kohl’s. The addition of 400 stores brings the Sephora at Kohl’s location total to 600 and puts the partnership on track to meet its 850-store goal by 2023, according to a company release Tuesday.

Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora. Within all Sephora at Kohl’s locations, customers can explore the signature Sephora experience with a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care.

The company does not have specific dates for store rollouts, including at 3910 Elmore Ave., Davenport, and 800 42nd Avenue Drive, Moline. They will be among seven new Sephora locations in Iowa and 26 in Illinois.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s closer to millions more of our customers nationwide through this 400-store expansion,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere. We’re excited to grow and bring this elevated beauty experience to more of Kohl’s existing and new customers this year.”

Sephora-trained beauty advisors offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products, while testing and discovery zones serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products.

“Since our partnership with Kohl’s began, we’ve always had the intention to keep the Sephora at Kohl’s beauty assortment as relevant and similar to our freestanding Sephora stores as possible,” said Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer.

“We want every customer who comes to Sephora at Kohl’s to be able to discover new brands and find their favorites, just like they do at our other Sephora stores. The additions of these new brands to Sephora at Kohl’s demonstrate how we are continuing to bolster the assortment to bring the best experience to all of our new and existing customers.”

You can view the map of all 600 Sephora at Kohl’s locations that will be open by the end of 2022 here and stay tuned for more updates at corporate.kohls.com.