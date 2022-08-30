A Davenport sergeant is hanging up his hat after serving the community just shy of 21 years. Narcotics Sergeant Scott Lansing retired from the force on August 9.

Sergeant Lansing grew up in Dyersville. Once he got older, he moved to Davenport, joined the police department and moved up the ranks. However, his life changed while he was on duty on June 1, 2020.

“It was definitely a different night than a normal busy night that we have here in Davenport,” said retired Sergeant Lansing.

“It was a weekend that we ended up having all of the civil unrest, as they call it. I call it rioting just because I like to call a spade a spade, ’cause that’s what it was.”

On the night of the shooting, Local 4 cameras captured the aftermath of the incident. However, according to Iowa State Police, Sergeant Lansing was in an unmarked vehicle with a detective and a lieutenant. They were out that night assisting with several gunfire incidents, rioting and looting of businesses. Authorities said just before 3 a.m. the vehicle was ambushed with gunfire. Sergeant Lansing was shot twice.

“I had a couple [bullets] go through my headrest. All the windows were shot out,” said Lansing. “Almost 30-something rounds that my vehicle took that night.”

Investigators said the lieutenant in the vehicle returned gunfire, killing Marquis Tousant. Later, Scott County Attorney’s Office justified the lieutenant’s actions.

Meanwhile, Lansing’s wife, Tracey, was at home when she got a call from the police department.

“I got a call at three o’clock in the morning from his phone from his lieutenant at the time and saying that he was shot and yeah, life changed after that,” said Tracey.

While heading to the hospital, she passed by the scene on Myrtle Street.

“I mean, I didn’t see everything. I just saw where it was near the vicinity,” she said. “And so I was like, ‘Oh okay,’ just trying to take everything in and … just soak all the information in.”

Lansing spent two days in the hospital however, his road to recovery has been a long journey.

“I still have some nerve damage from the injury and I made a decision if I can’t do this job the way I want to do it, then I’m not going to do it at all,” said retired Sergeant Lansing.

Forgiveness for the retired sergeant and his wife is taking time.

“Maybe someday I’m just not there yet, but I’m working on it,” said Tracey.

Although recovery has been tough, retired Sergeant Lansing is grateful to have his wife by his side and his memories on the force.

“I think that I can be satisfied in what I was able to accomplish, you know, in the 20 years or so that I was there. [I’m] disappointed maybe, just because there are things that I wanted to get done in the next 10 years. Life threw me a curve ball so I have to sit back and wait on it and still finish my at-bat.”

Retired Sergeant Lansing said will start a new career but he will still work in the community.