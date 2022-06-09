The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of car burglaries and motor vehicle thefts. During the evening hours of June 4 and into the early morning hours of June 5, residents of Danville, IA reported several car burglaries as well as one motor vehicle theft. Items taken include petty cash, tools, clothing items, and wallets/purses. The stolen vehicle was recovered in Burlington the next day, according to a press release from Sheriff Kevin Glendening.

During the same period of time, there were also reports of numerous car burglaries and two more motor vehicle thefts reported in New London, IA and Burlington. Both of these stolen motor vehicles have been recovered. Detectives with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office believe these incidents are related and have interviewed several people. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has any information on any of these incidents should contact the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office at 319-753-8212. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious behavior. Residents are reminded to secure their vehicles and not leave keys or valuables inside vehicles.