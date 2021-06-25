Serious accident closes part of Locust Street

A serious accident involving a motorcycle and truck has shut down part of Locust Street in Davenport.

Emergency crews responded around 2 p.m. on Friday near the intersection with North Sturdevant Street.

When Local 4 arrived at the scene, a truck was smashed against a light pole on the south side of the street and pieces of a heavily damaged motorcycle were strewn in the middle of the street. The motorcycle’s gas tank was almost a half block from the point of impact.

Pieces of a damaged motorcycle lies in the middle of Locust Street after an accident in Davenport on June 25, 2021 (photo: Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com).

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries at this time.

Police have closed Locust Street between Washington and North Sturdevant streets as they investigate the accident.