Serious crash near Iowa 80 Truckstop

The scene of a serious crash on Interstate 80, right before the Iowa 80 Truckstop exit ramp, that happened around 11 p.m. on Monday. (Karla Sosa, OurQuadCities.com)

An investigation is underway to find the cause of a serious crash that happened late Monday evening on Interstate 80 in Iowa.

It happened around 11 p.m., right before the Iowa 80 Truckstop exit ramp.

When Local 4 News arrived as the first and only station on the scene, our crew found a vehicle in a nearby field on the side of the road. The vehicle appeared to be totaled.

A trailer was spotted a few feet ahead of the vehicle.

As our crew approached the scene, they saw a sign indicating the right lane of the road was closed to traffic.

Local 4’s Karla Sosa spoke to an Iowa State Patrol trooper, who wouldn’t allow her to get any closer due to a “possible fatality.”

According to scanner traffic, one person may have been transported.

No further information is available at this time.