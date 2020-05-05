Serious crash on I-88 near Joslin

Emergency crews respond to a serious accident on I-88 near Joslin, Ill. on May 5, 2020 (photo: Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: The westbound lanes of I-88 are back open as of 5:24pm. No further information about the accident are available at this time.

EARLIER STORY: Emergency crews are responding to crash with serious injuries on Interstate 88 near the Joslin exit.

The crash occurred around 2:30pm near mile post 6 (IL-92) in Rock Island County.

The westbound lanes are expected to be closed for an extended time as the crash is being investigated. Traffic will be diverted on to Old Route 2 blacktop and then back onto I-88 westbound.

If you’re traveling in the area, please be cautious.

No other information is available at this time.

