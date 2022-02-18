A serious collision in Davenport overnight happened after a chase involving one of the cars and an Iowa State trooper.

Local 4 News responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Friday on Locust Street, between Harrison and Main streets, where our crew saw two SUVs badly damaged.

A fire hydrant also seemed to be taken out as well.

Officers blocked Locust Street during the investigation.

A report from Iowa State Patrol names Dantawn Cole, of Davenport, as a suspect in that crash.

The report goes on to say Cole was injured, and his SUV was damaged.

Cole is not listed as an inmate in the Scott County Jail.

Previous incidents

Back in May 2016, Cole admitted he took part in a shooting that left another dead in September 2015.