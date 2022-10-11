The Halloween season is upon us, and you can take the whole gang to some of these frightfully ghoulish events for family fun!

🎃 Friday, October 14

6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).

🎃 Saturday, October 15

2:00-5:00 p.m. – NoogieFest, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W. Central Park Ave., Suite 200, Davenport. Free family fun Halloween event for the community with games, crafts, activities, food and musical and dance performances from local groups.

🎃 Friday, October 21

6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).

🎃 Thursday, October 27

5:00-7:00 p.m. – Fright Night in the Park, Schwiebert Riverfront Park. Halloween event for kids includes DJ, trick-or-treating from area businesses, goodie bags, Halloween dancers and costume contest.

6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).

🎃 Friday, October 28

9:00-11:00 a.m. – Bettendorf City Hall, located at 1609 State St., will open its doors for a special trick-or-treat event. All costumed children up to age five are welcome. There is no charge for this event.

5:00-7:00 p.m. – East Moline Main Street Downtown Celebration, Runner’s Park & Stage, 742 15th Ave., East Moline. Halloween event includes costume parade (4:30 p.m. lineup at 13th St. and 15th Ave.), various activities and trunk-or-treat.

6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).

🎃 Saturday, October 29

2:00-6:00 p.m. – Moline Police Department Halloweenie Roast – Stephens Park, 7th St. and 15th Ave., Moline

6:00-8:00 p.m. – Clinton trick-or-treating

6:30 p.m. – The Bettendorf Halloween Parade will begin at the intersection of 23rd St. and Middle Rd., continue onto Spruce Hills Dr. to 18th St. to Middle Rd. and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness/Splash Landing parking lot. Entry forms are available at City Hall or here.

🎃 Sunday, October 30

2:00 p.m. – The Davenport Halloween Parade in downtown Davenport. To register an entry before the noon October 14 deadline, click here, or to volunteer, click here.

🎃 Monday, October 31

4:30-7:00 p.m. – Rock Falls trick-or-treating

4:30-7:00 p.m. – Sterling trick-or-treating

5:00-7:30 p.m. – Bettendorf trick-or-treating

5:00-8:00 p.m. – East Moline trick-or-treating

5:30-7:30 p.m. – Davenport trick-or-treating