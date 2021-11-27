Seriously sweet, scrumptious search for candy canes!

Deliciously good fun awaits QC kids at the Candy Cane Hunt!

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department invites you to bring the kids down Friday to Riverside Park to search for some sweet treats and get a prize for each candy cane they find. “Special” candy canes will be sprinkled around the area of the hunt that can be redeemed at Pearl City Station for a special toy. Searchers will be broken up into groups of pre-K through first grade and second through fourth grade

The fun of the Annual Candy Cane Hunt begins at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3 at Riverside Park outside the Pearl City Station, located at 101 West Mississippi Drive in Muscatine. Don’t forget to bring a flashlight!

For more information, call the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241.