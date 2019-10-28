Seriously? Yes, there are multiple chances for snow in the Quad Cities this week

The calendar says late October, but our weather forecast looks a lot more like late November or December this week!

The week started off nice with sunny skies and highs in the 60s on Sunday.

Now though we’re looking at a chance for snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Then another chance for snow gets here for Wednesday and Thursday! Parts of the area could end up with a white HALLOWEEN!

While any accumulation this week will be mainly on grassy areas, we will likely see some accumulation NW of the Quad Cities Monday night.

Then more of the area could see accumulation Wednesday and Thursday.

Here are model projections through Thursday:

Again, most of this will accumulate only on grassy and elevated surfaces.

And while it seems odd to pick up snow in October, we did pick up about a quarter of an inch last year and about half an inch back in 2013!

The most October snow ever? 6.6″ in 1967.