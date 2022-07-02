Bettendorf Christian Church is organizing a multiday “Serve the Cities” event that will take place across the Quad Cities July 11-16 and needs volunteers to help with their service projects.

On Monday, July 11 they will be at Pregnancy Resources in Moline. Volunteers are needed to remove old bushes and rocks, install new plants and replace rocks and/or mulch. A total of 40 volunteers are needed, 20 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 20 from 1-4 p.m. They will also be painting the building’s exterior and need a total of 16 volunteers, eight from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and eight from 1-4 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 12 they will be at World Relief in Moline. Volunteers are needed to sort and organize donations in the warehouse. Vehicles need to be cleaned, inside and out.

On Wednesday, July 13 they will be at Hope at the Brick House in Davenport. Volunteers, especially skilled laborers or contractors are needed for various maintenance projects.

On Thursday, July 14 they will be at Youth Hope in Moline. Ten volunteers are needed for administrative tasks from 9-11:30 a.m. They need 20 volunteers to deep clean the center, organize storage areas, sort and prepare school supplies and clean vehicles from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

They also need volunteers for their basketball tournament at the Moline Youth Center. Times and needs are:

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Registration (six people)

Referees (six people)

Cheer (30 people)

12:30 -5 p.m.

Referees (12 people)

Cheer (30 people)

Cleanup (six people)

On Friday and Saturday, July 15-16 they will be at One Eighty in Davenport. On Friday, they need a total of 24 volunteers, 12 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12 from 1-4 p.m., for painting, landscaping and general labor. They also need eight volunteers from 9-11:30 a.m. to assemble their newsletter. On Saturday, they need 10 volunteers from 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m. to prepare and bring a hot meal to serve 40 people, as well as organize an interactive Bible lesson and a simple craft.

To learn more or to volunteer, contact Teresa at teresa@bettendorfcc.com or click here.