St. Ambrose University is kicking off their Bee the Difference Month with their 15th Annual Bee the Difference Day on Sunday, November 6. The event is organized by the SAU Student Government Association and brings together students, families, faculty, staff and alumni to give back to the communities where they live. Service projects in Davenport include cleaning up yards at neighboring homes, park cleanups and a meal packing event that benefits Kids Against Hunger at the Rogalski Center.

The day will start with a Mass in Christ the King Chapel at 10 a.m., followed by volunteer check-in at the patio at the Rogalski Center. Father Ross will give an opening prayer at 12:30 p.m., followed by remarks from SAU president Amy Novak. Volunteers will be sent on their way until 3 p.m.

Bee the Difference Month is an intentional 30 day commitment to prayer and service for people of all faith and backgrounds. For more information, click here.