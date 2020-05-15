Servpro sanitizes emergency vehicles for free

Servpro is offering to do deep cleans of emergency vehicles to all departments across the Quad Cities area and they treat every vehicle like it has been exposed to COVID-19. Servpro owner, Kim Earnest said she was just trying to find a way to give back to the community.

“Our first responders you know they’re the ones we count on to keep us safe and if we can in some small way help keep them safe so that they can keep everybody else safe then that’s our goal.”

They have sanitized emergency vehicles for 12 departments already. The East Moline Police Department was next up for a deep clean of their vehicles. Captain Brian Foltz says that they are extremely grateful for Servpro trying to keep them safe while they are on the front lines.

“We appreciate them very much.” Said Foltz. “We appreciate all the things we’ve been getting from the public and the businesses that help out the East Moline Police and help us all remain safe and keep the public safe.”

Before Servpro offered to come and sanitize the squad cars, the East Moline Police Department had a specific protocol for cleaning the cars when an officers would get in.

“We have a procedure where the officer’s everyday they go into their squads and they’ll wipe them down and clean them.” Foltz said. “We got decontaminating materials and equipment to clean our squads.”

Kim Earnest says that right now Servpro isn’t trying to sell anything, they just want to keep those on the front lines safe..

“We’re here to thank people and that’s what we’re wanting to do.” Said Earnest. “We want to thank our local heroes for what they do everyday.”