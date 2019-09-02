Sestak is other Joe running for president: ‘Iowa was built for me’

Candidate was an independent who became a Democrat

What goes up must come down. Isaac Newton was right. Not just about gravity. You can apply it to the Democratic party’s race for president.

The campaign that once ballooned to two dozen candidates is now down to 20.

The candidate collage got smaller after the departures of Eric Swalwell, John Hickenlooper, Jay Inslee, Seth Moulton and now Kirsten Gillibrand.

We’re going to get acquainted with a man named Joe Sestak.

You might be saying, “Who?”

You’re not alone in that, but he has some notable experience despite not getting a lot attention in the campaign so far.

He’s a Pennsylvania native like fellow candidate Joe Biden.

Sestak graduated second in his class from the naval academy.

He also has a master’s degree and a PhD from Harvard.

He spent 31 years in the Navy. That includes tours in the Vietnam War.

He retired as a three-star vice admiral. That military service included time on the National Security Council at the White House during the Clinton administration.

His responsiblities included developing national security strategy.

Joe Sestak went on to be elected to the House of Representatives in Congress for two terms representing Pennsylvania.

He lost two bids for the U.S. Senate in 2010 and 2016.

Sestak is sort of seen as the other Joe in the race.

He hasn’t appeared in any of the Democratic Party’s debates so far.

Yet, he remains undeterred by that.

I had a long conversation with him on 4 The Record last week. We covered a lot of ground.

We started our discussion with the fact that almost nobody knows who he is.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

