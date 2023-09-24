A 3D construction project in Muscatine has run into a complication.

The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine was recently told that the printing materials being used in the project were underperforming. The concrete formula they chose met the necessary specifications in lab testing, but during continuous quality checks, builders learned there were variations when used in the field. There were many ways the issue could have been resolved, but the project’s partners chose to restart it. Alquist 3D, the subcontractor, will replace the structure with a grade of materials that is refined to perform consistently in the field, ensuring the standards of excellence will be met.

The complication has a silver lining. Alquist 3D says the knowledge gained from the incident will further improve the performance of processes and materials. The structural engineer will review specifications on the new material and field testing will continue throughout the project. The added cost of the rebuild will be absorbed by the subcontractor and will not be a factor in the future listing price of the home. However, it will extend the projected deadline to sometime next year.

The 3D print homes are scheduled to be built in Muscatine County, in partnership with Muscatine Center for Social Action and Muscatine County Habitat for Humanity. Three are planned in the Arbor Commons subdivision and six in infill lots in Muscatine, plus at least one in West Liberty.

These homes have tough goals on the way to reaching the goals set for 3D homes built locally, 30/30. A partner on this project met with a developer in Arizona who has achieved the goals. They are printing and finishing three bedroom homes in 30 days and at 30% less cost than stick-built construction. These new homes are also reporting utility bills of $400 annually.

For more information on the project, click here.