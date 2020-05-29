Seton Catholic holds end of year drive through parade

1  of  5
Teachers at Seton Catholic School in Moline lined the streets to show their appreciation for their students.

Students haven’t been on campus since March 13th and finished the year online. The school hosted a drive through parade to celebrate the students’ hard work.

“We missed the kids tremendously,” Jane Barrett, Seton Catholic’s principal said. “And I know the kids have missed the teachers so we thought this was a great way to end with all of us out here waving goodbye and saying have a great summer and hope to see y’all in the fall.”

