Local Catholic school students are learning the importance of volunteering.

It is for Seton Catholic School’s day of service, and a part of National Catholic School Week. It started Tuesday with teachers and students gathering for a prayer service.

Fifth through 8th-grade students went off campus to volunteer at the Moline and Rock Island public libraries, while younger students stayed at the school to work on their own service projects.

Fourth-grade students at Seton Elementary made 12 blankets, which they will donate to Closet 2 Closet for pre-teens currently in the foster care system.

Leslie Taylor, a 4th-grade teacher at Seton, said this is the students’ way of giving back to the community by helping and serving others. Those students also packed self-care bags with toiletries and other hygienic items.

“So, we just got our fourth-grade kids together to make these comforting blankets for kids in need we all collected toiletries for donations body wash, shampoos, conditioners, toothbrushes, and toothpaste and it’s just our way of giving back to the community because that’s what our catholic faith is about, giving back and serving others,” she said.

While the fourth graders were busy at work, students in the 2nd and 3rd grades made over 140 snack packs for police and firefighters in the community to thank them for their service.

Cassie Wales, a 3rd-grade teacher at Seton, said seeing the students come together to help others was a great feeling.

“It made my heart so happy to see that they are using God’s gifts of generosity and love to just give back to our community helpers. The whole school was super on board this morning we had our prayer service that kicked it off, and I think that really just let everyone get in the mood of just helping our community today,” she said.

Catholic School Week comes to an end this Friday with students gathering at Alleman High School for an all-school Mass.