Seton Catholic School to conduct goodbye parade for teachers, staff

Seton Catholic School is closing out the end of the 2019-2020 school year by allowing students and families the opportunity to bid farewell to their favorite teachers and staff from a safe distance.

This Thursday, May 28, the school is conducting a drive-by parade from 4 to 6 p.m. so students and their families can wave goodbye to Seton staff.

Families are asked to enter 17th Avenue from 16th Street and remain in their vehicles for everyone’s safety.

Dinner will be provided by Chick-fil-A, and food is available for purchase at any time during the parade. A percentage of all sales will go back to the school.

More information about menu items and prices is available here.