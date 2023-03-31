Seton Catholic School has postponed its annual Lenten Fish Fry from tonight to Saturday, April 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Christ the King Believers Together Center, 3209 60th St., Moline.

There will be an all-you-can-eat buffet with baked and fried fish, macaroni and cheese, baked potato, green beans, cole slaw, rolls and one non-alcoholic drink for $15/adults, $8/kids, or $45 per family. Additional drinks will be available for purchase.

There also will be a raffle for a Playstation 5 — $10 per ticket or three for $25. You can get Fish Fry tickets at the door or the Seton school website HERE.